Snow is in the forecast for Greater Victoria, likely leading to some dicey situations on local roads. (Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: Do you have winter tires on your vehicle?

Snow in the forecast for Greater Victoria

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. It’s a popular refrain this time of year, at least for those who aren’t dreading a chaotic commute on snow-packed roads.

The season’s first blast of snow late last month brought traffic gridlock to Metro Vancouver, with some drivers facing commutes of up to 12 hours as bridges shut down, while others simply abandoned their vehicles at the side of the road.

ALSO READ: 12-hour commute during snow storm a chaotic ‘nightmare’ in B.C.’s Lower Mainland

And if forecasters are to be believed, Capital Region drivers are about to find themselves in Old Man Winter’s grip. Environment Canada is predicting a chance of showers or flurries over the weekend in Victoria, with heavier snowfalls expected early next week.

That snow is sure to present some dicey situations on local roads, especially if your vehicle isn’t properly equipped.

Do you have winter tires on your vehicle? Take our poll and let us know.

 

DrivingSnow

