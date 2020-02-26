POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

Jerry Donaldson, the self-proclaimed Cadboro Bay Dog Walker, and his “pack” pause to greet other dog owners on Cadboro Bay beach. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A Saanich councillor wants to clamp down on off-leash dogs on local beaches.

Coun. Karen Harper submitted a report last month calling for a staff review of the District’s bylaws for dogs on beaches. The report calls on staff to review the District’s bylaws for beach use and dogs.

ALSO READ: Public input regarding off-leash dogs on Saanich beaches dominates council meeting

Harper’s motion brought a packed chambers to Saanich council’s meeting Monday night, with the majority voicing opposition to a review of the current off-leash dog bylaws.

“This isn’t about loving or hating dogs, it’s about finding the right balance,” said Harper, who has concerns about the effects on the environment for areas such as Cadboro Bay – a popular spot for dog lovers outside of summer months when it is off limits.

Three hours into the meeting, Mayor Fred Haynes attempted to speed up the input process but gave up as shouts of opposition rang out from the audience. The matter will come back before the March 2 committee of the whole meeting where council will discuss and vote without further public input.

While the public will not be able to provide further input on the matter at the next meeting, residents are invited to reach out to council by phone or email beforehand.

Would you like to see Greater Victoria’s beaches dog-free throughout the year? Take our poll and let us know what you think.

Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?