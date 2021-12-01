There was a rush on gas stations across Greater Victoria last month, with many running out of gas. There is now a limit of 30 litres on gas purchases until Dec. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

There was a rush on gas stations across Greater Victoria last month, with many running out of gas. There is now a limit of 30 litres on gas purchases until Dec. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: Have the restrictions on gasoline purchases caused you to change your driving habits?

Vancouver Islanders hoping to hit the road to help beat the December blues have another hill to conquer.

Limits on gasoline purchases have made filling the tank a two-step process (at least) for drivers of most vehicles. The province has extended its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14, limiting motorists to purchases of 30 litres or less.

ALSO READ: B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said the measures have allowed the province to maintain a steady supply of fuel to the region.

Have the restrictions on gasoline purchases caused you to change your driving habits? Take our poll and let us know.

The temporary loss of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has been down since Nov. 14, has cut 85 per cent of the normal fuel supply to B.C.’s sole refinery in Burnaby.

“The sourcing from the United States has been very effective as well as CP Rail bringing in fuel from Alberta,” Ralston said, adding that the pipeline was expected to be back online “soon,” but that when it does return it will be operating at reduced pressure.

The limits on gasoline come as Canadians are witnessing the fastest drop in nearly 13 years as fears about a virulent new COVID-19 variant are expected to provide a break of 11 cents per litre at the pumps.

ALSO READ: Canadians to get biggest drop in gasoline prices since 2009 over COVID variant fears

Have the restrictions on gasoline purchases caused you to change your driving habits? Take our poll and let us know.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
POLL: Are you planning on making any purchases on Black Friday?

Just Posted

Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for 2020’s turkey dinner. This year’s free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke cafe serving up Christmas dinner for more than 400 this year

Gas prices in Greater Victoria and the rest of Vancouver Island have come down slightly in the past month, but are significantly higher than the same time last year, according to a recent survey. (Photo contributed)
Greater Victoria gas prices roughly 30 per cent higher than last year

The trees on the Brook's property were relatively unaffected by the drought. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke Christmas tree sellers have good supply despite pandemic, drought

The RCMP are alleging some of its members were assaulted at a Fairy Creek protest camp. (File photo)
RCMP say logging protesters assaulted officers at Fairy Creek camp