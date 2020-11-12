POLL: Should the province introduce tougher restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

A server wears a mask at a restaurant, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Reports of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across British Columbia at alarming rates. The average of more than 450 cases a day we are seeing in November is more than double the rate from just a month ago. While the number of cases on Vancouver Island is far below the provincial average, those too are seeing a steady rise.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions last weekend for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions. The new restrictions include bans on indoor group physical activities – except for school activities – along with visits to others households. Funerals and weddings can only proceed if they are held with members of one’s own household. No receptions will be permitted.

While the new restrictions do not cover Vancouver Island, Health Minister Adrian Dix warned that people in other regions must step up adherence with existing orders.

Restrictions regarding outside visitations and in restaurants remain in place. But Henry said inspectors will be “cracking down” on those places where rules aren’t being followed.

Henry said people should stop non-essential travel into, or out of, the two Lower Mainland health regions. Henry said she is “advising in the strongest terms that people need to stay in their local community, reduce their social interactions and travel when it’s essential.”

