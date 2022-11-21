Sooke chamber honours local business excellence

Bad Dog Brewery selected as top business for 2022

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce handed out the community’s most prestigious business excellence awards Saturday during Sooke Celebrates.

The evening celebrated Sooke’s local enterprises with an evening of jazz with songstress Maria Manna, business awards, and comedian Dan Duvall.

“It was a fantastic night,” said Mike Menard, chamber president. “We celebrated some of Sooke’s finest businesses with song and laughter. What better way to end the year.”

Award winners included:

Business of the Year

1 – Bad Dog Brewery

2 – SFRS Thrift store

3 – The Artisan’s Garden

New Business of the Year

1 – India Delight Bistro & Bar

2 – Gadget Tree Tech Services / Sasquatch Pizza

People’s Choice

1 – SFRS Community Thrift Store

2 – Bad Dog Brewing Company

3 – Stick in the Mud

Trades and Skilled Labour

1 – West Coast Tire & Wheel Ltd.

2 – Dumont Tires Ltd

3 – Squeeky Clean Window and Gutters / WestCom Plumbing & Gas

Business Services

1 – Sooke Fax & Copy Centre

2 – Meanwhile in Sooke

3 – CHEK Media

Professional Services

1 – Saseenos Veterinary Ltd

2 – Sooke Veterinary Hospital / Wood Travel & Cruise

Non-profit and Volunteer

1 – SFRS Community Thrift Store

2 – Sooke Family Resource Society

3 – Royal Canadian Legion #54

Dining and Hospitality

1 – The Lazy Gecko

2 – Wild Mountain

3 – Stick in the Mud Cafe

Retail

1 – SFRS Thrift Store

2 – Bosley’s Sooke

3 – The Artisan’s Garden

Personal Services

1 – SEAPARC Leisure Complex / Collar & Comb

2 – Wiskers & Waggs

Manufacturing and Industry

1 – Sooke Oceanside Brewery

2 – Sheringham Distillery

3 – Stick in the Mud (Roastoreum)

ALSO READ: Sooke students focus on cash donations for 10,000 Tonight



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessSookeWest Shore