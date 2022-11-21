Sooke Mayor Maja Tait (left) presents first place in non-profit and volunteer services to SFRS Community Thrift Store reps Nicky Logins and Bev Lewis. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke chamber honours local business excellence

Bad Dog Brewery selected as top business for 2022

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce handed out the community’s most prestigious business excellence awards Saturday during Sooke Celebrates.

The evening celebrated Sooke’s local enterprises with an evening of jazz with songstress Maria Manna, business awards, and comedian Dan Duvall.

“It was a fantastic night,” said Mike Menard, chamber president. “We celebrated some of Sooke’s finest businesses with song and laughter. What better way to end the year.”

Award winners included:

Business of the Year

1 – Bad Dog Brewery

2 – SFRS Thrift store

3 – The Artisan’s Garden

New Business of the Year

1 – India Delight Bistro & Bar

2 – Gadget Tree Tech Services / Sasquatch Pizza

People’s Choice

1 – SFRS Community Thrift Store

2 – Bad Dog Brewing Company

3 – Stick in the Mud

Trades and Skilled Labour

1 – West Coast Tire & Wheel Ltd.

2 – Dumont Tires Ltd

3 – Squeeky Clean Window and Gutters / WestCom Plumbing & Gas

Business Services

1 – Sooke Fax & Copy Centre

2 – Meanwhile in Sooke

3 – CHEK Media

Professional Services

1 – Saseenos Veterinary Ltd

2 – Sooke Veterinary Hospital / Wood Travel & Cruise

Non-profit and Volunteer

1 – SFRS Community Thrift Store

2 – Sooke Family Resource Society

3 – Royal Canadian Legion #54

Dining and Hospitality

1 – The Lazy Gecko

2 – Wild Mountain

3 – Stick in the Mud Cafe

Retail

1 – SFRS Thrift Store

2 – Bosley’s Sooke

3 – The Artisan’s Garden

Personal Services

1 – SEAPARC Leisure Complex / Collar & Comb

2 – Wiskers & Waggs

Manufacturing and Industry

1 – Sooke Oceanside Brewery

2 – Sheringham Distillery

3 – Stick in the Mud (Roastoreum)

ALSO READ: Sooke students focus on cash donations for 10,000 Tonight


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s battery supply credibility jumps as multi-billion announcements keep coming

Just Posted

CHEK TV rep Jessica McCool (left) presented business of the year honours to Bad Dog Brewing owners John and Rosie Lyle. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke chamber honours local business excellence

Local MP Elizabeth May is once again leader of the federal Greens. She ran on a platform proposing to share leadership with Jonathan Pedneault. (Green Party of Canada/Submitted)
Urgency of climate change motivated local MP Elizabeth May in Green Party leadership race

A Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board member has stepped down as he said he didn’t have the information to do the job. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police board member steps down over information, mental health response concerns

Photos of Thomas Pringle were released on Nov. 21 as Victoria police look for help in finding the missing 83-year-old. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 83-year-old with medical condition last seen in Victoria