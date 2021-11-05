New curator takes reins at Sooke Region Museum

Many changes are happening at the Sooke Region Museum, with a new curator and the Foretry Path nearing completion. (Contributed - Sooke Region Musem)

Emma Wilton | Contributed

As the seasons change from summer to fall, so does a familiar face at the museum. If you have not heard, Montana Stanley has left the museum to pursue another exciting adventure.

So, without further ado, I am pleased to introduce myself, Emma Wilton, as the new collections manager and curator.

Over the past summer, I worked as a museum assistant and enjoyed learning from Montana. I cannot thank her enough for the wisdom and experience she passed down to me. Montana quickly became a mentor to me, and I wish her all the best in her future.

I hope to become a friendly face at the museum and in the community.

A bit about me, I am in my final year at the University of Victoria. I spent the last five years studying social anthropology and museum studies. Ultimately, my goal is to pursue a master’s degree, but I am happy to be at the Sooke Region Museum for now.

I want to thank everyone at the Sooke Region Museum for being so supportive throughout the transition. It makes such a big step so much easier with the fantastic team at the museum.

As I enter my new position, I am fortunate to carry on some exciting projects started by Montana and the museum.

One of these, the Forestry Path, is gaining momentum by moving two significant artifacts into their new permanent home by our blacksmith shop. The log arch along Sooke Road and the Dozer by the back parking lot have been moved. I want to send a huge thank you to Vic City Crane for an excellent job.

Although the museum won’t finish the Forestry Path until early spring, you are welcome to visit the artifacts in their new home.

Coming up next summer will be the annual summer exhibit alongside our open house. This exhibit will focus on the history of art in the Sooke Region. We are excited to be able to open our upstairs gallery once again to the public. We aim to tell the story of the Sooke Region’s ongoing commitment to the many forms of art.

I am eager to get started on these projects, and I wish to serve the community well. I cannot wait to learn and expand my abilities while under the roof at the Sooke Region Museum.

Emma Wilton is the Sooke Region Museum’s collections manager and curator.

