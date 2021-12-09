Recruitment begins for new teen advisory group

Library hosting first meeting in January

The Vancouver Island Regional Library invites young people to form a new teen advisory group in Sooke.

Librarian Nathalie Jones is looking to recruit teens between the ages of 12-17 who would like to help facilitate activities at the library.

The first meeting online on Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. will discuss activities the group might want to do.

Jones said those activities could range from a book club to game nights and themed activity nights.

Interested? Email Jones at njones@virl.bc.ca to register.

ALSO READ: Ground-breaking for the new Sooke library


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke pharmacy making Christmas wishes come true
Next story
PHOTOS: Decorating fairy hits Oak Bay waterfront

Just Posted

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Sooke Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the switch shouldn’t have any impact on response times in the district. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke makes switch from Langford to Saanich fire dispatch services

Two tugboats and a supply vessel will be part of East Sooke’s Western Canada Marine Response base. The tugs will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (Contributed - Trans Mountain)
West Shore-based tugs to escort oil tankers through Strait of Juan de Fuca

A Harbour Ferry Taxi cruises through the inner Harbour in this file photo. Victoria Harbour Ferry is launching a pair of holiday offerings this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Harbour Ferry offering pair of holiday specials