Recruitment begins for new teen advisory group

The Vancouver Island Regional Library invites young people to form a new teen advisory group in Sooke.
Librarian Nathalie Jones is looking to recruit teens between the ages of 12-17 who would like to help facilitate activities at the library.
The first meeting online on Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. will discuss activities the group might want to do.
Jones said those activities could range from a book club to game nights and themed activity nights.
Interested? Email Jones at njones@virl.bc.ca to register.
