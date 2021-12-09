Recruitment begins for new teen advisory group

The Vancouver Island Regional Library invites young people to form a new teen advisory group in Sooke.

Librarian Nathalie Jones is looking to recruit teens between the ages of 12-17 who would like to help facilitate activities at the library.

The first meeting online on Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. will discuss activities the group might want to do.

Jones said those activities could range from a book club to game nights and themed activity nights.

Interested? Email Jones at njones@virl.bc.ca to register.

ALSO READ: Ground-breaking for the new Sooke library



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore