Sooke Harbourside Lions Club will support the food bank with a fundraising event on Oct. 16 - Sharing Saturday. (Contributed - Sooke Harbourside Lions)

Sharing Saturday helps food bank

Toonie Tuesday switched to Sharing Saturday

So long Toonie Tuesday, hello Sharing Saturday.

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club is shifting its focus away from Toonie Tuesday – and moving toward a new fundraiser for the Sooke Food Bank – Sharing Saturday.

“Over the last few years, Toonie Tuesday has collected less and less money for the food bank. Tuesday is not an awesome day to find a lot of people around town. Saturday is a much better day because there are more people around,” said Maxine Medhurst, a member of the Sooke Harbourside Lions.

Sharing Saturday is held on Oct. 16; another is planned for next June.

There are several locations to donate, including Village Food Markets, Western Foods, Pharmasave, Home Hardware, Castle Liquor Store, Shoppers Drug Mart and the B.C. Liquor Store.

Each location has a COVID-free collection bin and will share information about the food bank.

ALSO READ: Harbourside Lions filling backpacks for students with $3K donation


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunitySookeWest Shore

Previous story
Kids inspire Black Press Media rider to tackle Tour de Rock for third time
Next story
Highschool haircuts in Oak Bay raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society

Just Posted

50 new self-isolation pods, like the ones used at the old Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre shelter, will be available to Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population by early November. (Courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)
50 new isolation pods coming for Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population

Sidney North Saanich RCMP is seeking public hepp finding Robert Grey, 30. (Courtesy Sidney North Saanich RCMP)
MISSING: RCMP search for man last seen paddling off North Saanich

A stolen van was found crashed into a rocky embankment on the side of Millstream Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 29). (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Police dog finds suspect from stolen van crash in West Shore

Oak Bay High student Annika Bergemann goes for the short look to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Highschool haircuts in Oak Bay raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society