Sooke Elementary School. (Google Maps)

Sooke elementary schools hold drive-by celebrations

Celebrations held for graduating students and a retiring teacher

Elementary schools in Sooke have a lot to celebrate this month.

Along with Grade 5 students finishing up their final year in elementary school, one teacher is also closing a scholastic chapter after a long career teaching in Sooke.

A celebration will be held on Thursday (June 18) at Poirier Elementary School to celebrate Linda Jeffries’ retirement. The event runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Sandra Arts, a colleague of Jeffries who is helping organize the event, said anyone who knows Jeffries and would like to wish her well is welcome to join the event.

“Linda is one of the longest serving teachers in Sooke schools,” said Arts, noting Jeffries has taught around 20 years at Poirier and before that at Saseenos.

“She is dedicated, passionate and well-loved at Poirier.”

Normally, a tea and lunch celebration is held to commemorate retiring teachers, but this time the school had to get creative.

“We wanted to make sure people had an opportunity to wish her well,” Arts said.

The event is set to be a drive-by parade, but there will also be an area outside set up for people to stop by and talk with Jeffries.

ALSO READ: Sooke principal reflects on year at EMCS

A second celebration is set for Friday (June 19) to commemorate all the elementary school graduates who are moving in to middle school this fall.

The drive by parade will take place from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Church to Otter Point roads, where students will line the sidewalks near Village Foods and wave at those passing by.

Tess Valley, principal at Poirier Elementary, said she wanted to help hold the parade for students to have closure on their time in elementary school.

She believes it will be a great alternative to the celebration usually held for graduating elementary students, and it will include more of the community, staff, and students.

“We are inviting parents and community members to drive past and help cheer them on for their completion of Grade 5 and their excitement to move to middle school,” said Debra Stoutley, principal of Sooke Elementary School. She noted Journey Middle School will also have a presence at the event.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Colwood asking business owners to attend virtual COVID-19 roundtable talk
Next story
Sooke grad ceremony goes virtual

Just Posted

Sooke grad ceremony goes virtual

Graduating students also able to walk across EMCS stage in small groups

Sooke elementary schools hold drive-by celebrations

Celebrations held for graduating students and a retiring teacher

UPDATE: Traffic moving again after crash at Colwood Corners

Morning commute stalled after vehicle leaves Sooke Road

Seniors move to new, modern Victoria long-term care home starting in July

The Summit replaces the Oak Bay Lodge and Mt. Tolmie care homes

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Most Read