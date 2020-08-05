The Sooke Fall Fair scarecrow contest in September is a new event, which will ease this year’s cancellation of the fair, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Fall Fair hosts scarecrow contest

The contest is open to both local businesses and Sooke residents

Scarecrows aren’t just for the birds. Sometimes they can also be great for community building and marketing local business.

The Sooke Fall Fair scarecrow contest in September is a new event, which will ease this year’s cancellation of the fair, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The scarecrow contest is open to both local businesses and Sooke residents.

READ MORE: Need a doctor in Sooke? You may be in luck.

READ MORE: B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

“We encourage everyone to participate,” Lewers, past president of the Sooke Fall Fair, said.

The scarecrow culminates on Sept. 12 (the original date of this year’s fair) with a Sooke Fall Fair Scarecrow Display at Sooke Community Hall.

Participants are encouraged to bring their scarecrow to the hall, where the public votes for their favorite, and the winner receives a special prize. There will also be prizes for creativity and originality.

Scarecrows must be registered to win a prize. There is no entry fee.

To register, email your name and a contact number to sookefallfairemail@gmail.com. A registration number will be emailed back to you. The registration number and a Sooke Fall Fair sign must be attached to your scarecrow to qualify.

Traditionally, the fall fair organizing committee asks merchants to create their best window display, showcasing the Sooke Fall Fair. Instead, this year, the committee is asking merchants to create their best scarecrow and display it in their window or entrance.

“We only ask that the scarecrows hold a Sooke Fall Fair sign,” Lewers said.

A Sooke Fall Fair committee judges the entries and awards the winner a trophy and rosette.

For more information, please email sookefallfairemail@gmail.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Sooke

Sooke Fall Fair hosts scarecrow contest

