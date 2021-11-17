Sooke Santa returning for outdoor events

Sooke’s Richard Steele will be returning as Santa Claus with an outdoor event, similar to the one run last year.
Before last year, Steele worked commercially as a Santa but decided to hold this community event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The only reason I did this last year was that I thought, ‘You know what? There’s no Santa anywhere,’” he said. “So I just decided that we’re going to do an outside event because outside events were safe or safer at least.”
The event will follow COVID-19 guidelines, including being socially distanced, but kids will be allowed to remove face masks for the pictures.
Donations are encouraged, with a portion of the funds going to the local sea cadet corps.
Steele will be outside the A&W off Sooke Road, in the Evergreen Centre parking lot, every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in December, leading up to Christmas.
“Come on out, Santa will be there, rain or shine,” he said.
@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.