Sooke sparkles during annual Santa Claus Parade

32 entries were in this year’s parade, led by Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy

Santa Claus rides along Sooke Road in the Santa Claus Parade in Sooke. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Firetrucks, floats and handfuls of candy were the highlights for many children watching Sooke’s Santa Claus Parade Sunday evening.

The annual parade ran along Sooke Road and saw trucks covered in strings of lights, as well as floats and marching bands make their way down the town’s main drag.

The parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The event was a bit smaller than past years due to fewer youth groups participating, said Steve Lawrence, a member of the parade organizer Sooke Lions Club.

Still, it featured 32 entries led by the Royal Canadian Navy’s Naden Band, which was followed by floats, decorated trucks, and entries representing local businesses, sports organizations and service clubs.

“It all went very, very well. The crowds were huge. I think there were more people out on Sunday night than we’ve had in the past,” Lawrence said.

Before and after the parade, Sooke families carried on the Christmas cheer enjoying entertainment, hot dogs, snacks, hot chocolate and family activities at Evergreen Centre.

Lawrence said many families thanked parade organizers for the event.

“It was very, very rewarding for all of us involved,” he said. “I think people needed to get out and do something in public.”

The Sooke Lions Club received help presenting the parade from the Sooke Harbourfront Lions Club, Sooke Lioness Club, EMCS leadership class and Amber Academy.

