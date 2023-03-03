Sooke Toastmasters members advance to divisional competition

Sooke Toastmasters members are advancing to the divisional competition. (Metro-Creative)

Sooke Toastmasters is celebrating the success of its members, who have advanced to the divisional level in both the public speaking and evaluation contests.

The members competed against other regional clubs and demonstrated exceptional communication, leadership, and public speaking skills.

The club’s dedication to supporting its members in improving their skills was evident in their impressive performances, showcasing their commitment to excellence.

Sooke Toastmasters, a community-based public speaking club, provides a supportive and constructive environment for individuals to refine their public speaking, leadership, and communication skills.

“In my years with Toastmasters, I have witnessed individuals trembling with fear, transform and flourish, while experienced speakers have also acquired fresh techniques and knowledge,” said club president Marlene Berry.

The divisional level of the competition is highly competitive, featuring top speakers from clubs across the region.

For more information, email sookeharbourtm@gmail.com or phone 250-884-9955.

