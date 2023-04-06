Brett Emmons, the Glorious Sons lead singer, performs at Laketown Shakedown on July 2, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Brett Emmons, the Glorious Sons lead singer, performs at Laketown Shakedown on July 2, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘A huge opportunity’: Sooke band Shale thrilled to play Laketown Shakedown

Shale is performing at the festival at Laketown Ranch on July 2

Sooke alternative-rock band Shale is excited to be playing Laketown Shakedown this summer.

Shale will be performing on the final day of the festival at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan on July 2 along with artists including Shaggy, Aqua and Base Collective.

“We are absolutely ecstatic,” said Shale frontwoman Kiarra O’Connor. “This is a well-recognized music festival. It’s hard to describe how amazing this is. I feel very honoured. It’s a huge opportunity.”

All the members of Shale and Base Collective attended Edward Milne Community School.

“We’re playing back-to-back at the festival, and we basically all went to high school together,” O’Connor said. “This is a huge moment for Sooke. This is just the first step for bands in Sooke right now.”

Laketown Ranch is Canada’s largest permanent outdoor stage, and the site is over 250 acres.

“There’s going to be so many people there to connect with,” O’Connor said. “This means that we’re going to get our music out to more fans in our local area. We’ve had a bit of a difficult time getting out of the Sooke music scene and reaching people. The ball now feels like it’s rolling, and I don’t think it’s going to stop any time soon.”

O’Connor said their set will be full of energy.

“We’re definitely going to play all of our songs that we currently have out. We also have a couple of new songs that we will be playing. Our set is pretty explosive and we’re going to connect with our fans.”

O’Connor is also looking forward to seeing other artists during the weekend including Portugal. The Man, who are performing on the Saturday with other big names including Everlast and K’naan.

“I’m a huge Portugal. The Man fan,” O’Connor added. “That’s been a favourite band of mine since I was in middle school. I saw them in high school and it was one of my first favourite concerts. It’s going to be so fun to see the other acts. We’re excited to meet all the other amazing bands that will be playing as well.

Laketown Shakedown 2023 will kick off on June 30 with Third Eye Blind, Reignwolf and Bif Naked topping the Friday bill.

Tickets and more information about the festival can be found at laketownshakedown.com.

READ MORE: Third Eye Blind, Portugal. The Man, Shaggy, Aqua headline Laketown Shakedown

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsLive musicmusic festivalsSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage

Just Posted

Brett Emmons, the Glorious Sons lead singer, performs at Laketown Shakedown on July 2, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘A huge opportunity’: Sooke band Shale thrilled to play Laketown Shakedown

A driver hopped up onto a bike lane barrier on Tillicum Road on April 6. (Photo by Vernon Lord)
‘Poorly planned’: Saanich man says bike lane helped cause crash – cyclists loudly disagree

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming announces $9 million in funding to install shore power infrastructure at Ogden Point on Wednesday (April 5). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
B.C. providing $9M so cruise ships in Victoria can connect to shore power and cut emissions

Central Saanich Coun. Zeb King and his community are calling on the CRD to adopt carbon budgeting in order to put a finite amount on the greenhouse gases the region can emit before worsening climate change. (Courtesy of Zeb King)
Central Saanich wants CRD to implement a carbon budget to limit emissions

Pop-up banner image