‘A huge opportunity’: Sooke band Shale thrilled to play Laketown Shakedown

Sooke alternative-rock band Shale is excited to be playing Laketown Shakedown this summer.

Shale will be performing on the final day of the festival at Laketown Ranch in Lake Cowichan on July 2 along with artists including Shaggy, Aqua and Base Collective.

“We are absolutely ecstatic,” said Shale frontwoman Kiarra O’Connor. “This is a well-recognized music festival. It’s hard to describe how amazing this is. I feel very honoured. It’s a huge opportunity.”

All the members of Shale and Base Collective attended Edward Milne Community School.

“We’re playing back-to-back at the festival, and we basically all went to high school together,” O’Connor said. “This is a huge moment for Sooke. This is just the first step for bands in Sooke right now.”

Laketown Ranch is Canada’s largest permanent outdoor stage, and the site is over 250 acres.

“There’s going to be so many people there to connect with,” O’Connor said. “This means that we’re going to get our music out to more fans in our local area. We’ve had a bit of a difficult time getting out of the Sooke music scene and reaching people. The ball now feels like it’s rolling, and I don’t think it’s going to stop any time soon.”

O’Connor said their set will be full of energy.

“We’re definitely going to play all of our songs that we currently have out. We also have a couple of new songs that we will be playing. Our set is pretty explosive and we’re going to connect with our fans.”

O’Connor is also looking forward to seeing other artists during the weekend including Portugal. The Man, who are performing on the Saturday with other big names including Everlast and K’naan.

“I’m a huge Portugal. The Man fan,” O’Connor added. “That’s been a favourite band of mine since I was in middle school. I saw them in high school and it was one of my first favourite concerts. It’s going to be so fun to see the other acts. We’re excited to meet all the other amazing bands that will be playing as well.

Laketown Shakedown 2023 will kick off on June 30 with Third Eye Blind, Reignwolf and Bif Naked topping the Friday bill.

Tickets and more information about the festival can be found at laketownshakedown.com.

