20-storey tower with supportive homes pitched for downtown Victoria

If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2024 and be finished in late 2027

A rendering of the proposed housing development in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria/Development Tracker)

BC Housing is teaming up with the City of Victoria and the Capital Region Housing Corporation on a proposed 205-unit affordable and supportive housing tower in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

If approved, the development would feature 158 affordable rental units, 47 supportive homes and a 16,000-square-foot community space.

The Capital Region Housing Corporation would operate the rental units and eligibility will be based on income.

The supportive homes would be operated by BC Housing and services will include life skills training, employment support, plus outreach workers.

“All people applying for supportive housing go through a process to make sure there is a mix of residents and that they have the support they need,” BC Housing said in a statement.

Victoria city council passed a new rapid deployment affordable housing process in April. This is the first development expected to quickly get permits under the process, which was designed to accelerate the construction of new non-market affordable rental and cooperative housing.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and be finished in late 2027. Residents could move in as soon as early 2028.

