21-hour road closure set for Highway 14 to remove temporary bridge

The highway south of Port Renfrew has been single lane for 2.5 years

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew is undergoing reconstruction following a road washout in 2018. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

The road into Port Renfrew from the south has been single-lane alternating for 2.5 years after significant rainfall in late 2018 caused a slope failure at Parkinson Hill on Highway 14.

The end is in site: June 2021. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects to reopen both lanes 32 months after the initial road failure.

But first, it will be shutting down the road entirely for 21 hours from 8:30 a.m. Thursday (June 3) to 5:30 a.m. on Saturday (June 4) to replace a temporary bridge structure. (Installing that temporary bridge in April caused a 22-hour closure.)

The affected area is six kilometres southeast of Port Renfrew at Parkinson Hill on Highway 14.

