BC Ferries cancels sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

BC Ferries has cancelled some sailings Saturday (Dec. 24) between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.
The 8 a.m. and noon sailings leaving Tsawwassen and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. crossings departing Swartz Bay have all been cancelled.
The cancellations are due to the company failing to secure enough crew members for the Queen of New Westminster.
