Ann Squires Ferguson is the CEO of Western Design + Build and is a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce board member. (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce)

Ann Squires Ferguson is the CEO of Western Design + Build and is a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce board member. (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce)

Greater Victoria chamber names its member of the year

The award recognizes individuals who have advocated for businesses

The 2023 Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce member of the year is Ann Squires Ferguson.

Squires Ferguson is the CEO of Western Design + Build and is a chamber board member.

“I am beyond grateful for this honour,” Squires Ferguson said. “It is overwhelming to be recognized by so many who I hold in such high esteem.”

The award celebrates someone who has volunteered with the chamber, been involved with the board of committees, developed relationships with the community and advocated for businesses.

“Ann has been an incredible resource for our board and committees,” chamber chair John Wilson said. “She is in tune with the times during a period of profound change and we’re lucky to have someone who is so passionate and committed to making sure we show leadership in ensuring we have a great community for all.”

Squires Ferguson is also on the chamber’s ambassador committee and inclusion, diversity and equity advancement committee.

The winner of the chamber’s award of distinction will be announced in January. The award recognizes excellent innovation and leadership.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria chamber inducts inaugural Business Hall of Fame members

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AwardsBusiness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Costs of new Cowichan hospital increase to $1.45 billion
Next story
Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Just Posted

The addition of the new bike lanes hope to further connect the Greater Victoria Area. (Black Press file photo)
Esquimalt adding new protected bike and pedestrian lanes in 2023

Ann Squires Ferguson is the CEO of Western Design + Build and is a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce board member. (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce)
Greater Victoria chamber names its member of the year

VicPD is warning the public after fraudsters took nearly $50,000 from a victim of a phishing scam. (Black Press Media file photo)
Public warned after Bitcoin scam swindles Victoria victim for $50K

The Maud J is back on the water after the Canadian Coast Guard hired a salvage company to recover the vessel from Roberts Bay, where most of the vessel sank Nov. 29. Crews refloated the vessel early Monday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sunken vessel leaves Sidney’s Roberts Bay with Canadian Coast Guard help