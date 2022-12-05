Greater Victoria chamber names its member of the year

The award recognizes individuals who have advocated for businesses

Ann Squires Ferguson is the CEO of Western Design + Build and is a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce board member. (Courtesy of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce)

The 2023 Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce member of the year is Ann Squires Ferguson.

Squires Ferguson is the CEO of Western Design + Build and is a chamber board member.

“I am beyond grateful for this honour,” Squires Ferguson said. “It is overwhelming to be recognized by so many who I hold in such high esteem.”

The award celebrates someone who has volunteered with the chamber, been involved with the board of committees, developed relationships with the community and advocated for businesses.

“Ann has been an incredible resource for our board and committees,” chamber chair John Wilson said. “She is in tune with the times during a period of profound change and we’re lucky to have someone who is so passionate and committed to making sure we show leadership in ensuring we have a great community for all.”

Squires Ferguson is also on the chamber’s ambassador committee and inclusion, diversity and equity advancement committee.

The winner of the chamber’s award of distinction will be announced in January. The award recognizes excellent innovation and leadership.

