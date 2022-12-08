Holiday hours affecting municipal services in Sooke

The District of Sooke is shutting down its operations for a few days during the holiday season.  Holiday hours will be in effect for Sooke Municipal Hall on Thursday (Dec. 15) and Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. 

Municipal Hall will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15) and will close early at 3 p.m. so district staff can celebrate the holiday season

The seasonal closure will take place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

Municipal Hall reopens for regular business on Jan. 3. Essential services will not be affected by the office closure.

During the holiday closure, documents may be deposited in the Mail Drop Box at the Municipal Hall’s front entrance. Correspondence sent to info@sooke.ca during this time will be responded to upon the staff’s return during the first week of January.

Emergency contacts are:

• Fire Department or Sooke RCMP – emergency – 911

• Fire Department – non-emergencies – 250-642-5422

• Sooke RCMP – non-emergencies – 250-642-5241

• Wastewater – emergencies – 250-642-1634 and press 5 for an operator. Operators are available 24/7.

• Please contact utility providers for emergencies regarding their services:

• CRD Water – 250-474-9600

• B.C. Hydro – emergency line 1-888-POWERON (1-888-769-3766), or *HYDRO (*49376) on your cellphone

• Fortis BC – natural gas emergencies – 1-800-663-9911 (24 hours)

• Road Maintenance Emergency – Victoria Contracting (Ansan Group) is the District of Sooke’s municipal roads maintenance contractor. Contact Victoria Contracting directly at 250-474-2688.

