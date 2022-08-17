Hwy. 14 re-routing near Sooke not causing problems: RCMP

Despite public concern, there have been minimal incidents, say Mounties

Dashcam footage posted to Facebook captured a vehicle collision between two drivers heading eastbound along Highway 14 on July 29, with one slowing to turn to the new rerouted route to Gillespie Road. (Courtesy of Jimboy Tano Petagara - Facebook)

Incidents haven’t spiked on Highway 14 since traffic was re-directed to a new stretch of the road east of Sooke in mid-July, according to police.

There’s been anticipation among Sooke residents as portions of the Highway 14 improvements have been gradually completed, with traffic from the existing highway rerouted behind the 17 Mile House Pub and reconnecting with the existing Highway 14 at Glinz Lake Road.

Sooke RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw said there had been some concern among residents about the change, including safety concerns after a vehicle collision on July 29, with dash cam footage of the incident being shared to a local Facebook page and getting more than 8,000 views.

“We’re aware of concern in the area, but by and large, it’s just been a change in traffic patterns,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the incident occurred with the two drivers heading eastbound, with one slowing to turn onto the newly rerouted road section to get to Gillespie Road and the vehicle behind colliding into the back of the first car, nearly colliding with oncoming traffic. The two drivers involved in the incident reported no injuries.

Despite concern, Shaw said there had been minimal incidents in the area, and the change appears not to have caused any issues.

The Gillespie turnoff where the collision happened is only a temporary measure as the old Highway 14 stretch is resurfaced and a park-and-ride is added near 17 Mile Pub.

As part of a long list of improvements along Highway 14 east and west of Sooke, work on the Connie Road to Glinz Road sections is scheduled to be completed by summer. The entire project, including road improvements to OtterPoint and beyond to Shirley, is set to be completed by late fall.

READ MORE: Highway 14 improvements nearly complete around Shirley

READ MORE: Highway 14 corridor work on track for completion



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeTrafficWest Shore