Major clean up planned for Whiffin Spit on Tuesday

A massive clean up of Whiffin Spit is planned for Tuesday (Jan. 19).

Work crews using heavy machinery will clear the substantial debris, including large rocks, that washed into the park’s parking lot during a wind and rain storm last week. The parking lot will be closed from 8 to 10 a.m.

The district requests parking visitors to:

• Keep pets on a leash until the work is completed.

• Use caution when navigating around the equipment. District staff will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

“If possible, the district is also asking the public to consider enjoying one of many of our other outdoor spaces while the Whiffin Spit clean up is underway,” the district said in a media advisory.

