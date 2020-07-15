More than 86 per cent of Sooke property owners paid their taxes on time. The deadline was July 2. (Pixabay photo)

Over 86% of Sooke property owners pay taxes on time

The deadline for tax payment was July 2

Sooke property owners are paying their tax bills on time, say municipal officials.

So far, the district has collected 86 per cent of property taxes for this year, about the same as previous years, said Raechel Gray, director of financial services.

The deadline for tax payment was July 2.

There was concern the COVID-19 pandemic could hamper the collection of taxes this year, with more people out of work and health rules surrounding physical distancing.

“We promoted the filing of the homeowners grant and paying taxes online this year, and there was a significant increase in that,” Gray said.

She said more than 60 per cent of property owners paid online this year.

This year’s commercial tax payment deadline was extended to Sept. 30, 2020.

More information on property taxes is available at 250-642-1634 or sooke.ca.


