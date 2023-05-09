(Shutterstock)

Sooke News Mirror named top newspaper in B.C.

Winner of prerstigious Ma Murray award

The Sooke News Mirror is tops in its class, winning gold at the 2021 B.C. and Yukon Community News Media Association’s Ma Murray awards Thursday.

The News Mirror was awarded first place as the best all-round newspaper for papers with circulations between 4,001 to 6,000.

The Gulf Islands Driftwood and the Ladysmith-Chemainus Chronicle were the other two finalists in the category.

“This award is a testament to the newspaper’s commitment to providing high-quality, balanced, and informative content that engages and informs its readership,” said publisher Rod Sluggett.

“It is a well-deserved honour that recognizes the hard work and talent of the newspaper’s staff.”

The BCYCNA represents 93 community newspapers and their digital media in British Columbia and the Yukon.

Margaret (Ma) Murray was a Canadian newspaper legend.

READ: Charters Road closed temporarily this week for corridor project work


