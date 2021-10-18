Sooke RCMP seek public’s help in fire investigation

Dash-cam video footage sought

A structure on Otter Point Road in Sooke is engulfed in flames on Oct. 13. (Brenda Jordison - Facebook)

RCMP are seeking dash-camera and video footage to help find the cause of a suspicious fire that gutted a vacant building on Otter Point Road in Sooke last week.

About 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, Sooke, Metchosin and Otter Point fire crews responded to calls of a commercial structure fire at 2197 Otter Point Rd., with plumes of smoke and flames seen by residents across the neighbourhood.

“On our arrival, the fire was through the roof,” Sooke interim Fire Chief Cam Norris-Jones said. Crews were able to enter the structure and bring down the blaze from inside.

One firefighter suffered muscular-skeletal injuries and taken to Victoria General Hospital.

The structure sustained extensive damage, Norris-Jones said.

The building has housed Mulligan’s Bar and Grill, a golf clubhouse, fitness centre and temporary homeless shelter in the past. Most recently, the property has been slated for a 77-unit housing project.

The property owners, GT Mann, demolished what remained of the building once the fire was extinguished..

Because the building was vacant, Norris-Jones said they treated the fire suspicious, and the investigation was turned over to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

