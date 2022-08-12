Letter: A jewel in every neighbourhood

It gives me joy every time I pass in front of Sooke Elementary School and look across the street at the long shining view of the harbour. Nobody else has a view like that downtown. For me, it’s the heart of Sooke, and when I’ve been away, that view is the sign I’m home.

Sooke is special. We still have large, undeveloped plots of land in every neighbourhood, many of them beautiful wild spaces, some of them with amazing views.

Unfortunately, the official community plan (OCP) provides no protection for these places in the town centre, and the district generally has no budget to expand the park system. Instead, a new development proposal for 6569 Sooke Rd. will put a residential building eight stories high between us and our beloved harbour view.

What if we worked together to secure some of these large parcels of green space and iconic views to benefit the whole community? We could create destination parks, a jewel in every neighbourhood. We could plan around our natural assets before we develop all of Sooke.

We’ll never build anything better than some of the special places we already have.

There isn’t another place like Sooke. Let’s take good care of it.

Anna Russell

Sooke



