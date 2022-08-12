Letter: A jewel in every neighbourhood

:

LETTER SIG

It gives me joy every time I pass in front of Sooke Elementary School and look across the street at the long shining view of the harbour. Nobody else has a view like that downtown. For me, it’s the heart of Sooke, and when I’ve been away, that view is the sign I’m home.

Sooke is special. We still have large, undeveloped plots of land in every neighbourhood, many of them beautiful wild spaces, some of them with amazing views.

Unfortunately, the official community plan (OCP) provides no protection for these places in the town centre, and the district generally has no budget to expand the park system. Instead, a new development proposal for 6569 Sooke Rd. will put a residential building eight stories high between us and our beloved harbour view.

RELATED: Project promises to breathe new life into stalled Sooke development

What if we worked together to secure some of these large parcels of green space and iconic views to benefit the whole community? We could create destination parks, a jewel in every neighbourhood. We could plan around our natural assets before we develop all of Sooke.

We’ll never build anything better than some of the special places we already have.

There isn’t another place like Sooke. Let’s take good care of it.

Anna Russell

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSookeWest Shore

Previous story
COLUMN: Black Press reporter straps into old fighter jet at Abbotsford Airshow
Next story
Letter: E&N rail line offers golden opportunity

Just Posted

Victoria’s Dylan Garand got the win between the pipes for Team Canada against Slovakia on Aug. 12 at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)
Victoria goalie Dylan Garand wins first start for Team Canada at World Juniors

The Victoria Shamrocks host the Langley Thunder in game 6 of the Western Lacrosse Association semifinals Sunday and are calling on fans to fill The Q Centre. (Courtesy of Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)
Victoria Shamrocks call on fans to fill Q Centre for game 6 of semifinals

Many CFB Esquimalt workers and those in solidarity rally outside the naval base Aug. 10. The Public Service Alliance of Canada called the federal government’s current wage offer insulting. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Treasury Board looks to get back to bargaining table with CFB Esquimalt union

Victoria police are asking for help in finding missing man Jayson Anderson. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Jayson Anderson last seen almost a month ago in Victoria