LETTER: Experts on steps of quackery

Re: Experts are the ones we must listen to (Letters, Oct. 21).

Interestingly, Andy Neimers suggests we listen to informed people rather than “fashionable alarmists” yet, two of the authors he relies on for his information, Michael Schellenberger and Joe Bastardi, have no recognized credentials in the field are commenting on. The third, Steven E. Koonin, has credentials in the field but is widely peer-reviewed as a quack.

Notably, all three of Mr. Neimers’ sources are allegedly paid for their opinions by the fossil fuel lobby.

Chris deRosenroll

Sooke


