Letter: Letter-writer urged to take action

LETTER SIG

Re: Municipal elections gone wrong (Letters, Nov. 3)

Nina Leshinskaya please skip the math lessons, as we are all aware of the apathy of the voting public. I wouldn’t vote for any candidate running in a slate pack. Tunnel vision focus, to be sure. Only votes cast are counted – end of story.

Leshinskaya is well published in the letters section of this newspaper, begging anyone to do something about whatever situation is on her mind any particular week.

She needs to throw her hat in the ring and take some positive action instead of lecturing all of us that she claims don’t understand what’s happening.

I didn’t vote for all the candidates who won a seat, but I am happy to let them do their job. I won’t agree with all the decisions made going forward, but that’s how it works.

Only a fool, and the odd politician, would believe that you can always make everyone happy.

Bob Halliday

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Letter: Olympic mountains keep Victoria drier

Just Posted

A bison scapula and rib bones were found buried underneath a construction site in Saanich. The bones, which date back at least 12,000 years, were discovered on Oct. 19 and recovered Wednesday (Nov. 2). (Courtesy Broadmead Care)
Bison bones thousands of years old unearthed at Saanich construction site

View Royal Fire Rescue Chief Paul Hurst, volunteer firefighter Rob Smith, and outgoing Mayor David Screech at a ceremony recognizing Smith’s more than 35 years as a volunteer firefighter in the community. (Courtesy of David Screech/Facebook)
‘It means a lot’: Rob Smith honoured for more than 35 years as a firefighter in View Royal

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

The burning of yard waste is again permitted in Sooke, with some restrictions. (Shutterstock.com)
Burning ban lifted in Sooke as drought conditions ease

Pop-up banner image