Sigh … No podcast option for council meetings

No podcast option for council meetings

I like to listen to the District of Sooke council and committee-of-the-whole meetings as a podcast on my smartphone so that new meetings will automatically add to my playlist and be downloaded for playback when I am not connected to the internet.

I spoke in front of the council asking for this some years ago, and after a couple of months of back and forth emails, it happened.

Since then, the service provider changed to YouTube, and I was told that there is no podcast option.

I’ve tried several online YouTube to MP3 converters without success, and I believe it may be an issue with the length of the videos.

I wonder if there is anyone out there who is into working together on this because I’m feeling a little lonely about the whole thing, and a partner would be motivating.

Jonathan Francoeur

Sooke



