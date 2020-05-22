So far this month, golfers have played 886 rounds and bought 46 season memberships in May. (Pixabay photo)

Golfers bring game back to Sooke

Numbers increase dramatically at DeMamiel Creek Golf Course

Golfers are getting out of the house and back on the links at DeMamiel Creek Golf Course.

The course reopened on May 1 after a delayed opening due to the coronavirus pandemic, but local duffers have come out swinging, according to numbers released by SEAPARC staff.

So far this month, golfers have played 886 rounds and bought 46 season memberships. That’s 124 more rounds and four more season memberships compared to the same period in 2019.

READ: Sooke's DeMamiel Creek Golf Course set to open

The DeMamiel Creek Golf Course opened with new physical distancing measures in place.

SEAPARC removed frequent touch point on the course – such as bunker rakes, ball washers and contact with flags – to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Golfers are also asked to leave the course immediately after play is finished.

“The public have been very respectful and appreciative of the operation,” said SEAPARC manager Steve Knoke. “We have received many positive comments around the course condition.

“The golfers are very happy to be out there enjoying the game.”


