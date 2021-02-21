Ron Cain

RON CAIN: To carb or not to carb, that’s the question

A balanced meal is the best way to diet

Ron Cain | Contributed

I walked into a book store and went to the nutrition section. I lost count of the number of books on the shelves specifically on weight loss. It seems if you are a celebrity you must be an expert on health sciences – few titles were by anyone with an advanced degree in nutrition.

All diets work. All diets produce similar results. You can go high carb vegetarian or keto diet with five per cent carbs and 80 per cent fat. Irrespective of the formula you will lose a similar amount of weight.

Why? Most if not all people when embarking on a weight loss diet reduce their calories, eat more vegetables and exercise more. It makes isolating the cause of the weight loss more difficult.

Secondly, people on a diet, any kind of diet, tend to consume fewer calories.

The Keto diet, a very low in carbohydrates and high in animal fats – is de rigueur these days. When I question the veracity of such a drastic diet the usual response is: “I am losing weight; it’s the only thing that works for me” .

The fact is cutting carbs to an extreme will lead to a significant and rapid weight loss as the body sheds water because carbohydrates attract and hold water. The goal is to lose fat, not water.

The greater concern is the long-term impact of a diet heavy in meats and processed foods.

Preservatives used in processed foods increase the risk of cancer significantly. The body struggles to process red meat through the digestive tract.

We know that vegetables and fruits are incredibly loaded in nutrition, especially valuable vitamins. We know that fibre is very valuable in both weight loss and in spending less time in the bathroom reading magazines – and yet people are cutting back on veggies and fruits as a source of carbs.

And finally, we know that when you exercise the vast majority of the calories used are sourced from carbohydrates, thus a diet low in carbohydrates can lead to low energy levels and people have trouble adhering to a strong exercise program.

Studies of populations that live on average much longer than North Americans – such as people in Okinawa – reveal they have much higher than average levels of carbs in their diets – and they have lower intakes of meats, sugars, processed foods and food additives. Their lower body fat levels and lower rates of cancer, hypertension and diabetes disappears when they immigrate to North America and change their diet.

So what to do. How does one navigate the foggy sea of diet advice and actually succeed in achieving hitherto allusive goals.

Perhaps one could simply apply common sense. A diet is a short–term restriction of what we eat – an eating pattern is a lifelong approach to eating a consistent, healthy range of foods with diversity and balance.

You don’t need a skinny celebrity to tell you how to eat. The Canada Food Guide used to be, well- terrible. It has undergone a complete transformation and has excellent advice that accommodates most everyone. The on-line version can be found at https://food-guide.canada.ca/en/.

Don’t get your knickers in a twist about percentages of this or that. When you look at your dinner plate it needs to be 50 per cent veggies. Focus on eliminating sugar – start with stop drinking juice and sweetened yogourts and move on from there. Increase your intake of fibre and you will feel better and drop those pounds a well.

•••

Ron Cain is a personal trainer with Sooke Mobile Personal Training. Email him at sookepersonaltraining@gmail.com.

ALSO READ: Why breakfast is the most important meal of the day


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityFitnessSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brossoit makes 29 saves as Winnipeg Jets blank Canucks 2-0

Just Posted

Victoria police arrested a woman Saturday morning supsected of bear-spraying and stabbing a man several times. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police arrest woman after man bear-sprayed, stabbed several times

Suspect briefly barricaded herself before surrendering to police

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Student Jasper Dolan and educational assistant Gabrielle Featherby helped Lakeview Christian School raise $1,213 for Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Lakeview Christian School/Submitted)
Saanich school, North Saanich church team up to support Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

Drawing on a Chinese New Year tradition, the institutions raised more than $2,400 dollars

Sidney held its second round of budget discussions Tuesday, just as Central Saanich council kicked off its discussions. North Saanich councillors are scheduled to start their discussion on Feb. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
Budget talks unfold across the Saanich Peninsula

Sidney hosts second round of budget talks, while Central Saanich held inaugural budget session

Victoria police used a less-lethal round to arrest a man Saturday morning who is suspected of robbing a pharmacy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police use anti riot weapon to take down suspected pharmacy robber

Suspect medically cleared, transported to VicPD cells

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Island Health has posted an advisory of COVID-19 exposures at two separate… Continue reading

Firefighters were on scene at Extension Ridge Trail in Nanaimo Feb. 19, in order to conduct a rope rescue after a six-month-old puppy fell down a crevice. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island firefighters descend into ‘Abyss’ to rescue six-month-old pup

Puppy dropped down 10 metres at fissure at Extension Ridge Trail, says Nanaimo fire chief

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

Most Read