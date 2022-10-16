Your Vote: Greater Victoria election results

Greater Victoria residents have had their say with a number of upsets and close races across the region.
In probably the most unexpected twist of the evening, political newcomer Scott Goodmanson beat Stew Young, who has been the mayor of Langford for 29 years.
Here are the results of the 2022 municipal elections in Greater Victoria:
Victoria
Mayor: Marianne Alto
Councillors: Jeremy Caradonna, Susan Kim, Matt Dell, Krista Loughton, Dave Thompson, Christopher Mark Coleman, Stephen Hammond and Marg Gardiner
Saanich
Mayor: Dean Murdock
Councillors: Colin Plant, Susan Brice, Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Mena Westhaver, Nathalie Chambers, Karen Harper and Teale Phelps Bondaroff
Esquimalt
Mayor: Barb Desjardins
Councillors: Duncan Cavens, Tim Morrison, Darlene Rotchford, Andrea Boardman, Jacob Helliwell and Ken Armour
Langford
Mayor: Scott Goodmanson
Councillors: Colby Harder, Mary Wagner, Keith Yacucha, Kimberley Guiry, Mark Morley and Lillian Szpak
Colwood
Mayor: Doug Kobayashi
Councillors: Ian Ward, David Grove, Cynthia Day, Dean Jantzen, Misty Olsen and Kim Jordison
Highlands
Results not available
Sooke
Mayor: Maja Tait
Councillors: Dana Lajeunesse, Jeff Bateman, Megan McMath, Al Beddows, Kevin Pearson and Tony St-Pierre
Metchosin
Results not available.
View Royal
Mayor: Sid Tobias
Councillors: Damian Kowalewich, John Rogers, Alison MacKenzie, Ron Mattson, Gery Lemon, and Don Brown
Oak Bay
Mayor: Kevin Murdoch (acclaimed)
Councillors: Hazel Braithwaite, Carrie Smart, Cairine Green, Andrew Appleton, Lesley Watson and Esther Paterson
Central Saanich
Mayor: Ryan Windsor (acclaimed)
Councillors: Sara Riddell, Niall Paltiel, Zeb King, Bob Thompson, Gord Newton and Christopher Graham
North Saanich
Mayor: Peter Jones
Councillors: Jack McClintock, Sanjiv Shrivastava, Celia Stock, Irene McConkey, Phil DiBattista and Brett Smyth
Sidney
Mayor: Cliff McNeil-Smith (acclaimed)
Councillors: Terri O’Keeffe, Sara Duncan, Chad Rintoul, Scott Garnett, Steve Duck and Richard Novek
Juan de Fuca
Director: Al Wickheim
