Your Vote: Greater Victoria election results

Greater Victoria residents have had their say with a number of upsets and close races across the region.

In probably the most unexpected twist of the evening, political newcomer Scott Goodmanson beat Stew Young, who has been the mayor of Langford for 29 years.

Here are the results of the 2022 municipal elections in Greater Victoria:

Victoria

Mayor: Marianne Alto

Councillors: Jeremy Caradonna, Susan Kim, Matt Dell, Krista Loughton, Dave Thompson, Christopher Mark Coleman, Stephen Hammond and Marg Gardiner

Saanich

Mayor: Dean Murdock

Councillors: Colin Plant, Susan Brice, Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Mena Westhaver, Nathalie Chambers, Karen Harper and Teale Phelps Bondaroff

Esquimalt

Mayor: Barb Desjardins

Councillors: Duncan Cavens, Tim Morrison, Darlene Rotchford, Andrea Boardman, Jacob Helliwell and Ken Armour

Langford

Mayor: Scott Goodmanson

Councillors: Colby Harder, Mary Wagner, Keith Yacucha, Kimberley Guiry, Mark Morley and Lillian Szpak

Colwood

Mayor: Doug Kobayashi

Councillors: Ian Ward, David Grove, Cynthia Day, Dean Jantzen, Misty Olsen and Kim Jordison

Highlands

Results not available

Sooke

Mayor: Maja Tait

Councillors: Dana Lajeunesse, Jeff Bateman, Megan McMath, Al Beddows, Kevin Pearson and Tony St-Pierre

Metchosin

Results not available.

View Royal

Mayor: Sid Tobias

Councillors: Damian Kowalewich, John Rogers, Alison MacKenzie, Ron Mattson, Gery Lemon, and Don Brown

Oak Bay

Mayor: Kevin Murdoch (acclaimed)

Councillors: Hazel Braithwaite, Carrie Smart, Cairine Green, Andrew Appleton, Lesley Watson and Esther Paterson

Central Saanich

Mayor: Ryan Windsor (acclaimed)

Councillors: Sara Riddell, Niall Paltiel, Zeb King, Bob Thompson, Gord Newton and Christopher Graham

North Saanich

Mayor: Peter Jones

Councillors: Jack McClintock, Sanjiv Shrivastava, Celia Stock, Irene McConkey, Phil DiBattista and Brett Smyth

Sidney

Mayor: Cliff McNeil-Smith (acclaimed)

Councillors: Terri O’Keeffe, Sara Duncan, Chad Rintoul, Scott Garnett, Steve Duck and Richard Novek

Juan de Fuca

Director: Al Wickheim

